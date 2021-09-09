Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $14,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forward Industries alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $15,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.

FORD opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.