Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $14,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 6th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $15,900.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.
FORD opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.75.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
