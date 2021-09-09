Foster Group Inc. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 278.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $246.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.09. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $144.76 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

