Foster Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

