Foster Group Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of IDEX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.47.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

