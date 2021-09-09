Foster Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.