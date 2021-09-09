Foster Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,027 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 272,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $16,061,519.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,832,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,791,769 shares of company stock worth $136,096,982. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

