Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

