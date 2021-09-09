Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MSCI worth $115,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $656.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,239. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.83. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

