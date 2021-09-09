Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 541,546 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 6.77% of Interface worth $61,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 4,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,504. The firm has a market cap of $852.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

