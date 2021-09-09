Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,725 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $85,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.54. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

