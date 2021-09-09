Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 152,372 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 152,372 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $68,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after buying an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,310,000 after purchasing an additional 685,783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,939,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 656,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,947,027. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

