FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 142,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,762,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The stock has a market cap of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

