FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.99. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 53,638 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000.

