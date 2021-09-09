Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 607 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84.

FLGT stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.45. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 141,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

