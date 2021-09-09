Furucombo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.66 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00133733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00193647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.72 or 0.07403424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.50 or 0.99823502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.86 or 0.00771671 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.