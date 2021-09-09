FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.94.

TSE:MAG opened at C$23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.70. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.21.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

