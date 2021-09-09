FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.01.

MQBKY opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $83.85 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

