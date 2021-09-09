G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 309,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.