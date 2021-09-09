G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,916. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.29.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

