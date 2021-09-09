G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $247.01

G4S plc (LON:GFS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.01 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 244.80 ($3.20). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 438,258 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 247. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About G4S (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.