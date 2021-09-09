GAM Holding AG Buys 11,810 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 159,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.