GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 33,000 Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.19% of Galileo Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Galileo Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

GLEO stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

