GAM Holding AG Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after buying an additional 235,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $16,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $622,759.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 161,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,526.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,609,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,652 shares of company stock worth $13,514,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.