GAM Holding AG Has $822,000 Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

