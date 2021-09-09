GAM Holding AG Invests $348,000 in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUSE opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

