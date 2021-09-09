GAM Holding AG Reduces Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant stock opened at $326.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.85. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $332.79.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.