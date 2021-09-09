GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS.

Shares of GME stock opened at $198.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.23 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

