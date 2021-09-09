Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $13,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 441,047 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,955,000 after acquiring an additional 399,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 382,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.