Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Trading Down 3.5%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $49.13. 7,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,003,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after purchasing an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

