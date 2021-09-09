Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,906.35. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GAMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

