Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $173.11 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

