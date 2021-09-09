GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

GCMG stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 869,286 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 292,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

