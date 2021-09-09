GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GDS. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GDS during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

