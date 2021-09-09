Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Down 2%

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 970 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 970 ($12.67). 8,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 29,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($12.93).

A number of brokerages have commented on G4M. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Gear4music in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Gear4music in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Gear4music alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 981.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 900.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £203.48 million and a PE ratio of 16.25.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.