General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.