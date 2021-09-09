General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

