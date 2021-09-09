Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE:GCO opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $829.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genesco by 61.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

