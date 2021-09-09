Genesis Vision Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $17.34 million and approximately $262,345.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00169690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

