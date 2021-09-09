Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GENI opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

