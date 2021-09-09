Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Genius Sports stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.