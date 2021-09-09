Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $72,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

