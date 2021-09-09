GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,113,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 764,188 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

