Gifford Fong Associates Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gifford Fong Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $296.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,618. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.40. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.