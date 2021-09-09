Gitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $142.71 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $10.05 or 0.00021735 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $142.71 million and approximately $36.11 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00168141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.76 or 0.00728202 BTC.

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

