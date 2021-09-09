Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $206.00 to $217.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 112,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,875,487 shares.The stock last traded at $174.13 and had previously closed at $170.02.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 937,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 142,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

