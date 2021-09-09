Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $206.00 to $217.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 112,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,875,487 shares.The stock last traded at $174.13 and had previously closed at $170.02.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.
In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.
Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
