Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head-To-Head Survey

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globant and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $814.14 million 16.07 $54.22 million $1.83 178.66 Tucows $311.20 million 2.66 $5.78 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Globant has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Globant and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 1 8 0 2.89 Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $273.44, suggesting a potential downside of 16.37%. Tucows has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.79%. Given Tucows’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tucows is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.15% 10.22% 7.27% Tucows 2.32% 6.37% 1.46%

Summary

Globant beats Tucows on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

