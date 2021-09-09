Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Globant reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globant.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.85. Globant has a 12-month low of $165.50 and a 12-month high of $332.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globant by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Globant by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

