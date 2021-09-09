Golem Reaches One Day Volume of $50.67 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Golem has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $565.91 million and approximately $50.67 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00180532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00735592 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.