Grainger (LON:GRI) PT Raised to GBX 375 at Berenberg Bank

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328.33 ($4.29).

LON:GRI traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 332.20 ($4.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 307.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 278 shares of company stock worth $88,364.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

