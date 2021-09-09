Grand Central Investment Group Buys 425 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grand Central Investment Group raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 52,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

